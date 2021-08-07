German modern pentathlon coach thrown out of Olympics for punching horse

Traveling in a horse trailer down the highway can be difficult. Just imagine what transporting them overseas looks like. Getting horses to the Olympics is definitely a bigger feat than gathering all of the Olympians together. While horses are used to being transported for equestrian events, usually it's driving across the state or at most across the country. When it comes to the Olympic Games, though, many horses were loaded up into planes and flown overseas to Japan to participate in the eventing challenge of their lives, the Tokyo Olympics.