German modern pentathlon coach thrown out of Olympics for punching horse
A German modern pentathlon coach has been thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics for punching a horse during competition. Kim Raisner was trying to assist German athlete Annika Schleu as she battled to control Saint Boy ahead of her show jumping round in the women’s event on Friday. Athletes are given only 20 minutes to bond with an unfamiliar horse before their round and Schleu, who had been leading the field, was in tears as she came into the ring.www.theguardian.com
