A man of many talents! Tom Daley shared what he’s been working on after he went viral for knitting in the Tokyo Olympics’ stands. “I made my friends some doggy jumpers! It is the cutest little pattern to follow by @knittingland ❤️ How cute do they all look?! I was making another one at the pool yesterday lol,” the diver, 27, wrote via his @madewithlovebytomdaley knitting Instagram account on Sunday, August 1. Alongside his caption, he shared some adorable photos of pups wearing his work.