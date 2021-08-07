Cancel
Barria scheduled to start for Angels at Dodgers

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (56-54, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-45, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-0, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -307, Angels +247; over/under is...

