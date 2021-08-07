Sara Haines Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Husband/Spouse Name: Max Shrifin (m. 2014) Kids/Children Name: Sandra Grace Shifrin , Alec Richard Shifrin, Caleb Joseph. Sara Hilary Haines is a well-liked American TV host and journalist. She is widely known for ABC daytime talk shows “Strahan, Sara and Keke and the View” where she is portrayed as a cost host. She was also graced to work on “Today, ABC News and Good Morning America as a correspondent.mddailyrecord.com
Comments / 1