Sara Haines Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Sunni Welles, a former actor and singer who was among the women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, has died, her son Shaun O’Banion announced on Twitter todeay. She was 72. Welles died Monday after a battle with lung cancer at a hospice care center in Downey, CA, O’Banion told Deadline in a statement. Welles’ acting career began when she was a child at age 10, appearing in episodes of such popular shows as Leave It to Beaver and My Three Sons. She alleged at a 2015 news conference that Cosby raped her twice when she was an aspiring singer in the...