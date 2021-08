It feels like, no matter what, you can always ~count on~ (at least!) one Duggar couple to be pregnant at a time. In 2019, the family even experienced a serious baby boom as Josh and Anna Duggar, Jessa and Ben Seewald, Joseph and Kendra Duggar and Josiah and Lauren Duggar all welcomed little ones of their own. Just a couple of days into the new year, John David and Abbie Duggar also got in on the excitement as the new mom gave birth to a baby girl.