NEW YORK -- Mets general manager Zack Scott is willing to look anywhere in his search for additional starting pitching -- even within the NL East. “I don’t have any problem dealing within our division,” Scott said Monday, with four days to go until Friday's 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. “Some other teams may feel differently -- I have no idea. We have to look at what's best for the club, both short- and long-term. And sometimes dealing within the division is the way to do that.”