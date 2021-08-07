Kern Behavioral Health Specialist to join 9-1-1 call center
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — There will now be a Kern Behavioral Health clinician at the 9-1-1 center in Bakersfield, to handle mental health calls, as opposed to a police officer or dispatcher. It's a pilot program all to help people in Kern County struggling with their mental health. The Bakersfield City Council voted to approve a one hundred and $135 million contract with Kern Behavioral Health on Wednesday.bakersfieldnow.com
Comments / 1