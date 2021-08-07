Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Kern Behavioral Health Specialist to join 9-1-1 call center

By David Kaplan
Bakersfield Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — There will now be a Kern Behavioral Health clinician at the 9-1-1 center in Bakersfield, to handle mental health calls, as opposed to a police officer or dispatcher. It's a pilot program all to help people in Kern County struggling with their mental health. The Bakersfield City Council voted to approve a one hundred and $135 million contract with Kern Behavioral Health on Wednesday.

bakersfieldnow.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 1 1#Kbak#Kbfx#Bakersfield City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
Miami, FLNBC News

Hundreds of residents told to evacuate after Miami condo building deemed unsafe

Hundreds of Miami residents were forced from their eight-story condo building on Monday night after city officials determined the structure was unsafe. The 137-unit building at 5050 NW Seventh St. was placed under an evacuation order, according to Miami building director Asael “Ace” Marrero, NBC Miami reported. "We obviously don't...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy