On Nutrition: Protein and vegetarian diet concerns

Contrary to popular belief, eating healthy does not have to break your budget. Believe it or not, it is possible for your family to stay within your grocery budget and eat healthy at the same time. Just like anything, healthy eating has to be a priority for your family. If other priorities get in the way, it may seem as though healthy eating is out of reach financially. Look at where you are spending your money both in the grocery store and outside the grocery store. How much of your monthly budget do alcoholic beverages, snacks, restaurants (including fast food) and end cap purchases take up? Have you ever separated it out to see? I bet you would be surprised how much money you do indeed have available to purchase healthy foods.