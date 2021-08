Woodruff (7-6) allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts through 5.1 innings, taking the loss in Saturday's 8-1 defeat to the Braves. There's a strong argument that Woodruff deserved a better fate Saturday night. With the game tied at one and Dansby Swanson at the plate, Woodruff was severely squeezed on a 2-2 curveball after which Swanson himself even took a step back towards the dugout. On the very next pitch, Swanson homered off Woodruff to give the Braves a 3-1 lead and knock the right-hander out of the game. Swanson's shot marked the first homer the two-time All-Star has allowed since June 23. Woodruff is now winless in his last five starts.