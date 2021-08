RiskSense adds robust risk-based vulnerability prioritization and remediation capabilities to Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence. Ivanti, the automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced it has acquired RiskSense, a pioneer in risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization, to drive the next evolution of patch management. This combination will enable organizations to shrink their attack surface, prioritize vulnerabilities to remediate, and reduce their exposure to cyber threats and ransomware attacks by taking a proactive, risk-based approach to patch management. Several robust risk-based vulnerability prioritization and remediation capabilities are already available to Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence customers. The terms of the RiskSense transaction were not disclosed.