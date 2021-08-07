Cancel
Man places a skeleton at the entrance of his house and challenges the anti-vaccines with a strong message

 13 days ago

The house, located in the Oakwood neighborhood, always served as the setting for different exhibits for the Halloween celebrations. However, Jesse Jones, owner of the house, caught everyone’s attention by trying to raise awareness of the increase in coronavirus cases. “Not vaccinated, see you soon, idiots”, you can read on...

Merchantville, NJmerchantville.com

Vaccination Message

Mayor Brennan is urging all Merchantville residents to get vaccinated. In a Facebook post on Friday he shared that our vaccination rates are good but they can be better -- much better! The transmission rates for COVID-19 as a result of the delta variant are increasing and cases in our area have doubled in just the past week. Getting vaccinated saves lives and protects the lives of our friends and loved ones. As of August 6, 2021, Merchantville's fully vaccinated residents included 93% of those 65 and over, 74% of those 30 and over and 73% of those 18 and over. Partially vaccinated residents include 97% of those 65 and over, 79% of those 30 and over and 78% of those 18. Both pharmacies in Merchantville, CVS and Rite Aid, are administering vaccines and have availability this and every week. You can also use the NJ's appointment finder here for walk-in and scheduling options. Please get vaccinated and if you need assistance, please contact the Borough of Merchantville at 856-662-2474 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Let's get all age groups in our town fully vaccinated!
Raleigh, NCwesternmassnews.com

Man uses giant Halloween skeleton to make plea to unvaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/Meredith) -- A home in the historic Oakwood section of downtown Raleigh, North Carolina has been the site of elaborate Halloween displays over the years; however, the latest installation is a little different. It's a call for awareness in the surge of COVID-19 cases. "The fact (is) that...
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

My Brother Died And My Anti-Vaccine Siblings Are Telling Me Not To Come To His Funeral

In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.
HuffingtonPost

Man's Scathing Message For Anti-Vaxxers, Coronavirus-Deniers Goes Viral On TikTok

The husband of a woman with stage 4 breast cancer ― who he says was discharged from hospital early because of the pressure exerted on health services amid the resurgent pandemic ― has gone viral with a blunt video message in which he challenges coronavirus-deniers and anti-vaxxers. Jason Arena, 45,...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Almost Dies Of Covid-19 After Refusing Vaccine

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS News

Louisiana doctors fight surge in COVID patients and misinformation over vaccines: "We have two pandemics"

Intensive Care Units in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are in need of additional wards after being filled with coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge General Medical Center had 180 COVID patients and more than 70 of them were in the intensive care unit. They're operating seven expanded COVID wards, and doctors say the hospital may need two more by the end of the week.
elpasoheraldpost.com

Op-Ed: Questioning your crazy anti-vaxxer Uncle

Good teachers, some of the best teachers in fact, let students discover learning on their own. Often, this involves gently nudging students with well-timed and well thought-out questions. A good teacher can do wonders just by getting students to, what is called in the education biz, “metacognition” or thinking about thinking.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Public Healthrnbcincy.com

Unvaccinated Man Leaves A Heartbreaking Message While Passing From COVID, Vaccinated Wife Survives

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. 25-year-old Brittany Wright of Atlanta is mourning the loss of her husband after he passed from COVID-19 on Saturday. Braderick Wright, 28, did not get the vaccine after seeing various different conspiracy theories online, but his dying wish is that more people get the vaccine. He had asked doctors for a vaccine while in the hospital, but it was too late.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”

Comments / 0

