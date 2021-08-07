Cancel
Keller scheduled to start for Kansas City against St. Louis

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Cardinals -175, Royals +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Kansas City will play on Saturday. The Cardinals are 31-24 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 66 total runs batted in.

