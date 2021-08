While track athletes are sprinting for gold at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, other competitors will be walking to the finish line. Among the 48 track and field events, there are three race walks included in the Olympic program: men’s 20km, women’s 20km and men’s 50km. The 50km is the longest track and field event at the Olympics, and the Tokyo Games could mark the last time it’s raced in its current iteration. It was dropped from the Olympic program for the 2024 Paris Games and will be replaced by a mixed gender event that is still to be determined.