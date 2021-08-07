Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 7, 2021

By Joey Blackwell
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ianD_0bKcc86f00

Today is … National Lighthouse Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Results

Track & Field: Remona Burchell grabs the first Crimson Tide gold of these Olympics after running on Jamaica's gold-medal winning 4x100m relay in the qualifying round. It's the first Olympic gold for Alabama track & field since Kirani James took the top spot in the 400 meters at the London Games in 2012.

Jereem Richards helped Trinidad & Tobago earn a spot in the finals of the 4x400m relay after the TTO squad took fourth this morning's qualifying round with a time of 2:58.60.

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Schedule

Saturday

Baseball: Gold Medal Game, USA vs Japan (David Robertson, USA), 5 a.m. (livestream on NBC Sports app, or watch re-air at 8:30 on USA)

Track & Field: Men's 4 x 400m Relay (Jereem Richards, Trinidad & Tobago); 7:50 a.m. (Peacock).

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

28 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 7, 1963: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant testified on behalf of Georgia coach Wally Butts in his lawsuit trial against Curtis Publishing Company, owners of the Saturday Evening Post. Bryant adamantly denied any collusion between him and Butts.

August 7, 1998: Jalen Hurts was born in Channelview, Texas.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“My obligation to our team is to play the best players, so I don’t care what grade they’re in, where you’re from or what the mailing address is, that’s kind of what we do. If they’re better than someone else we’re going to give them every opportunity to play.” – Nick Saban

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments / 0

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
536
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimson Tide#London Olympics#Trinidad Tobago#Alabama Track Field#Tto#Nbc Sports#Men#Curtis Publishing Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s Biggest Threat This Season

As the reigning national champions, Alabama have a big target on their back this year. While the Crimson Tide are widely expected to dominate all opposition this year, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes there’s one team that can challenge them for national title supremacy. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum suggested...
Miami, FLstateoftheu.com

Part I: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Miami Hurricanes Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game Preview

This is the First of a Three-Part Series Looking into the out-of-conference opener against the defending National Champions. The Alabama Crimson Tide do not enter rebuilding phases. Rather, they reload year-after-year. Thus, while 2021 seems like a transition year after wining the 2020 National Championship and losing its nucleus of talent, Bama remains one of the biggest opening game tests possible.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Las Vegas Crimson Tide? Raiders now have 3 former Alabama RBs on their roster

The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden seem to love former Alabama players. That’s especially true when it comes to the backfield. In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Raiders chose Josh Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick in Round 1. This offseason, they signed Kenyan Drake to a 2-year, $11 million contract.
College SportsWVNews

Nick Saban reflects on the life of Bobby Bowden

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban reflected on the life of legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden and shared a story of how Bowden offered him a job in the 70's at West Virginia. (Patrick Greenfield | PGreenfield@AL.com)
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

2022 Recruit Decommits From Michigan

On Thursday, three-star defensive lineman Davonte Miles announced that he had decommitted from the University of Michigan. In a statement released to his social media accounts, Miles cited his desire to finish out his high school athletic career as part of his reasoning. "I'm privileged to have the opportunity to...
Norcross, GAsaturdaydownsouth.com

4-star lineman Addison Nichols announces college commitment

One of the nation’s top uncommitted linemen has made his college decision as four-star Addison Nichols has just publicly announced his commitment. The Georgia native picked Tennessee over finalists Ohio State and North Carolina. Nichols also held offers from Georgia, Florida and Southern Cal, among many others. The Norcross, Ga.,...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Five-star corner Jaheim Singletary decommits from Ohio State

After committing to the Buckeyes 2022 class on the second day of January, five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary seemed to be getting cold feet last month as he announced that he would be taking all of his visits, despite his pledge to Ohio State. Despite the Jacksonville native reportedly being thrilled with his official visit to Columbus, the speculation made a lot of Buckeye fans nervous, and — as we learned today — for good reason.
Alabama StateFanSided

Alabama 4-star freshman defensive back leaves team to go Last Chance U route

Four-star defensive back Kadarius Calloway is no longer with the Alabama football program. After committing to the Alabama Crimson football program back in July 2020, former four-star defensive back Kadarius Calloway is no longer with the Crimson Tide. The Philadelphia, Mississippi native has enrolled at East Mississippi Community College (of...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

4-Star RB Announces Decommitment From Alabama

On Thursday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide received some bad news when a top recruit backed off of his previous pledge. Four-star running back Le’Veon Moss announced he’s re-opening his recruitment. The move comes just over two months after he initially committed to Nick Saban and company at Alabama. “I’ve...
College SportsPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Meet the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2021 Offense

The Alabama Crimson Tide set the world on fire in 2020 with an unstoppable offense. The Tide averaged 541 yards of offense and 48.5 points per game en route to an undefeated season. Despite losing the Heisman Trophy winner, the Doak Walker winner, the Davy O'Brien winner and three members...
Iowa StatePosted by
AL.com

Where do the Crimson Tide’s running backs rank among national title contenders? And is Iowa State for real? The College Football Playoff Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome back to another episode of The College Football Playoff Show, featuring co-hosts Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah. As always, the main episode each week includes two parts. First is a debate about adding another team to the playoff discussion mix. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and...
MLBPosted by
BamaCentral

Hunter Morris Trades in 'War Eagle' for 'Roll Tide' with Alabama Baseball

Over the sound of road noise emanating from my phone’s speaker, Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon confirmed the obvious. “I’m in Atlanta,” he excitedly exclaimed. “I’m trying to find some baseball players.”. Bohannon’s cheerful demeanor is contagious. When you combine it with his positive nature and high-character qualities, you have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy