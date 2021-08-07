Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 7, 2021

Today is … National Lighthouse Day

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Results

Track & Field: Remona Burchell grabs the first Crimson Tide gold of these Olympics after running on Jamaica's gold-medal winning 4x100m relay in the qualifying round. It's the first Olympic gold for Alabama track & field since Kirani James took the top spot in the 400 meters at the London Games in 2012.

Jereem Richards helped Trinidad & Tobago earn a spot in the finals of the 4x400m relay after the TTO squad took fourth this morning's qualifying round with a time of 2:58.60.

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Schedule

Saturday

Baseball: Gold Medal Game, USA vs Japan (David Robertson, USA), 5 a.m. (livestream on NBC Sports app, or watch re-air at 8:30 on USA)

Track & Field: Men's 4 x 400m Relay (Jereem Richards, Trinidad & Tobago); 7:50 a.m. (Peacock).

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

28 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 7, 1963: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant testified on behalf of Georgia coach Wally Butts in his lawsuit trial against Curtis Publishing Company, owners of the Saturday Evening Post. Bryant adamantly denied any collusion between him and Butts.

August 7, 1998: Jalen Hurts was born in Channelview, Texas.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“My obligation to our team is to play the best players, so I don’t care what grade they’re in, where you’re from or what the mailing address is, that’s kind of what we do. If they’re better than someone else we’re going to give them every opportunity to play.” – Nick Saban

