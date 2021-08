Last week, the United States took home a gold medal in the men’s golf competition when Xander Schauffele made a clutch par on No. 18 to win by one shot. Just a few days later, the United States found its second gold medal when golfing superstar Nelly Korda also found a clutch par on No. 18 for the win. She too, took the victory by one shot over Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand.