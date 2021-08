If you haven’t been tuning in lately, you might not know that the Twins are in the midst of one of their hottest streaks of the year (three wins in four ballgames!) thanks in no small part to the Rob Refsnyder Revival. Booting prospects to the curb and taking no prisoners, the 30-year-old Refsnyder is quite literally having the best season of his career, with 20 games played and 0.5 bWAR recorded.