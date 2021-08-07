Virginia Tech football: Former Hokie Caleb Farley excited to be back on the field

Farley has been working off the rust in recent practices and has started to show flashes of promising play, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Farley was activated from the non-football injury list Aug. 2 after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back in March. Both the rust and the team easing Farley into action contributed to a slow start to his training camp, though he has begun to mix it up more with receivers in practice of late. He still has roughly a month to return to full form prior to the regular season. If he is able to do so, he figures to immediately serve as a starting corner.