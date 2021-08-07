Cancel
Virginia Tech football: Former Hokie Caleb Farley excited to be back on the field

By Bryan D. Manning
gobblercountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be an understatement to say it’s been a wild 12 months for former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley. Farley was set to begin his fourth season at Virginia Tech in the summer of 2020 before deciding to opt-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farley would become the first notable college player to opt-out. It was certainly a difficult blow to Virginia Tech’s defense, but it allowed Farley to focus on the next step of his career.

