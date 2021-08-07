Chris Jericho Seemingly Reacts To Latest WWE Releases

In an interview with Kenny McIntosh of ITRWrestling.com, Chris Jericho commented on what Vince McMahon recently said about not considering AEW to be competition like WCW was:. “We’re not worried about what WWE is and we haven’t been since day one. We weren’t worried about what NXT did. The whole time with the NXT vs. AEW war, which ended in a total abysmal failure for NXT, we never once had a TV screen watching what they were doing when we were doing it. We didn’t know what segments they were in. We didn’t know any of that. Now, the WWE way is you’re watching what the competition is doing when they were on, we didn’t do that. It was no disrespect. We just didn’t care. We were too busy worrying about our own company and about our own stories, and about our own show to care what anybody else is doing. And that’s one of the reasons why we did so well is that we were concentrating on AEW, not anything else.”