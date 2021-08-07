Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Star Citizen Alpha 3.14.0 is now live with a floating city inside a gas giant

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe Neowin
Neowin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother quarterly major update has hit Star Citizen's Live track with the launch of Alpha 3.14.0, which comes after a rather long stint in the Public Test Universe. The latest content being introduced to the in-development title by Cloud Imperium Games includes the return of Crusader as a fully realized gas giant, the floating city of Orison, new volumetric clouds, an updated ship power management system, and much more.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Floating City#Gas Giant#Alpha#Star Citizen S Live#Cloud Imperium Games#Microtech#Aspire Grand#Hud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesIGN

Star Citizen - Alpha 3.14 Trailer

New action-packed dynamic events, a new ship, game-changing improvements in the cockpit, and an all-new Landing Zone among the clouds. Welcome to Alpha 3.14. Welcome to Orison.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Rust: Console Edition Update 1.04 Now Live, Patch Notes Inside

Rust: Console Edition has released a new update to tackle bugs, crashes and much more. The ruthless multiplayer survival game Rust: Console Edition has received a new 1.04 update. However, this update is not just for show, as it will need to be installed if you want to access the serves and play the game.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Inside Star Citizen casts a spotlight on a dev, previews bombs, flying while drunk, and a new star system

The latest episode for Star Citizen’s regular video digest is, by its own admission, taking the opportunity to do a little something different as the devs at CIG are heads down for presentations and reveals for this year’s digital CitizenCon. The video first starts off with a segment Cloud Imperium is calling Origin Stories, highlighting a developer’s journey into game dev and ultimately to Star Citizen, starting first with producer Steph Bedford and her story.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Star Citizen opens up the landing zone of Orison, adds new ships and ship features in alpha 3.14

Last night saw the Stanton system of Star Citizen expand by one more planet as the gas giant Crusader, and by extension the landing zone of Orison aka the city in the clouds, is now a destination in the release of alpha 3.14. The new landing zone is a primary feature of this new alpha build, allowing players to visit the Crusader shipyards and take in the views of what’s described as “arguably the most picturesque city in Stanton.”
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Star Citizen Alpha Update Introduces New Planet: Orison

If there are two things Star Citizen is great at doing, it’s refusing to ever fully release and crafting gorgeous worlds to explore. The game is doing both of these in the next update, titled Alpha 3.14, which has introduced a brand new planet to check out. Players can now...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Hi-Rez Studios announced Rogue Company mobile version

Hi-Rez Studios have announced Rogue Company, the fairly popular third-person multiplayer shooter game, is coming to mobile in the coming months. As per the announcement on Twitter, the game will be available for Open Beta for players who sign in using the Verizon network along with an exclusive in-game reward.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Microsoft Store may have leaked Diablo 2 Resurrected’s beta date

It appears that Microsoft Store may have leaked the release date for Diablo 2 Resurrected’s upcoming beta phase. According to the store, Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta will begin on August 17th. Now while Microsoft and Blizzard were quick to react and removed the date, Reddit’s member crimson4649 screengrabbed it. As...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Xbox night mode now in testing by Alpha Insiders

A special Xbox night mode is now in testing by Alpha Skip-Ahead Insiders, Microsoft has recently confirmed. Mirroring similar settings as found on PCs, tablets and smartphones, the mode will make it a little easier on your eyes if you’re up playing video games until all hours of the morning.
Video GamesNeowin

Official prices for AYA NEO Pro and Retro Power + announced

About two weeks ago, the AYA NEO team announced two new upgraded variants of the AYA NEO handheld, and today, the official prices for the two consoles have been declared. They are named the "AYA NEO Pro" and the "AYA NEO Pro Retro Power +". These new Pro variants feature a more powerful CPU in the form of the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 4800U compared to the 6-core, 6-thread Ryzen 5 4500U in the original model. The graphics power also receives an uplift with two extra Vega compute units on the new Pro versions.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Star Citizen update brings more ship control and a landing zone

Orison Landing Zone was added in the Stanton System in the latest Star Citizen update, allowing players to visit the HQ of Crusader Industries, one of the ship manufacturers. A few places to visit were mentioned in the update, with Voyager bar, new shops, facilities and garden as they appear to be the main attractions.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming for PC Now Available via Both the Xbox App and Browsers for Insiders

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming (previously known as xCloud) launched on PC and iOS earlier this summer, albeit in a somewhat roundabout way. On both PC and iOS, Xbox Cloud Gaming required a Chromium-based web browser, which works well enough, but arguably isn't a 100 percent ideal solution. Well, now Microsoft has announced Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on PC directly via the Xbox App for those signed up for the Insider Programme…
Video GamesNeowin

Insiders can now use Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Xbox App on Windows

In June this year, Microsoft opened the Xbox Cloud Gaming feature to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, letting them stream and play Xbox titles via the cloud from Windows 10, iOS, and iPadOS devices. Now, in the Xbox app on Windows for Xbox Insiders, instead of just using the web browser, PC users are gaining the ability to use the app to get their cloud gaming fix.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Ashes of Creation Alpha One Now Ending August 15

In case you missed it, Intrepid Studios, the developers behind upcoming MMORPG Ashes of Creation, announced recently their Alpha One test is now ending on August 15. The team made the announcement on Twitter earlier noting the Alpha One test is set to conclude on August 15 at 6p PDT. This follows the beginning of their Alpha One which began back on July 14. This means this current playtest will run for just over one month’s time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy