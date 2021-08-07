Star Citizen Alpha 3.14.0 is now live with a floating city inside a gas giant

Last night saw the Stanton system of Star Citizen expand by one more planet as the gas giant Crusader, and by extension the landing zone of Orison aka the city in the clouds, is now a destination in the release of alpha 3.14. The new landing zone is a primary feature of this new alpha build, allowing players to visit the Crusader shipyards and take in the views of what’s described as “arguably the most picturesque city in Stanton.”