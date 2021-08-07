Star Citizen Alpha 3.14.0 is now live with a floating city inside a gas giant
Another quarterly major update has hit Star Citizen's Live track with the launch of Alpha 3.14.0, which comes after a rather long stint in the Public Test Universe. The latest content being introduced to the in-development title by Cloud Imperium Games includes the return of Crusader as a fully realized gas giant, the floating city of Orison, new volumetric clouds, an updated ship power management system, and much more.www.neowin.net
