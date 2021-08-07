East Windsor school board votes in Tudryn as new superintendent; DeBarge leaving for Massachusetts job

Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR — The Board of Education on Friday named Patrick Tudryn as the district’s next school superintendent amid the impending departure of current Superintendent Christine DeBarge.

Four board members voted in favor of the promotion — Republicans Heather Spencer, Frances Neil, Chairwoman Randi Reichle and Democrat William Raber — while Democrat Kate Carey-Trull opposed, and David Swaim abstained from voting.

Sarah Andrews, a Republican, and Courtney Sevarino, a Democrat, were absent from the meeting.

Tudryn currently serves as the assistant superintendent for student services.

DeBarge will began the role of superintendent of schools in Greenfield, Massachusetts, beginning Aug. 23. Her last day in East Windsor will be Aug. 17.

DeBarge said her time being part of the town’s school system was rewarding.

“It provided me the opportunity to help support students with challenges and to work in an incredible community with an outstanding staff, which included my administrative team, teachers, para-educators, custodians, cafeteria workers, and so many more,” DeBarge said. “Every staff person in that district is hard working, dedicated, and motivated to do what is best for the students.”

DeBarge began her role as the town’s superintendent in October 2017 after she was named the interim in May of the same year.

Carey-Trull said she opposed Tudryn’s promotion due to the quick turnaround to fill DeBarge’s position.

There was no apparent search process.

“He is a qualified candidate, but there should have been an open process to obtain information from the stakeholders before a vote was taken so quickly. It shouldn’t be a quick decision, it should be a process that considers all aspects,” she said.

Reichle said a search committee was never formed because the board adopted a policy roughly three years ago that states it has the right to interview an internal candidate and vote on that person.

“I am excited to work with Patrick,” Reichle said. “He has been with us since 2003 and special education has been his baby, but he’s looking forward to working for the whole district.”