Earning the big bucks: School, public safety officials among highest paid in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A look at the top 100 highest-paid employees in town shows school employees and public safety personnel accounted for some of the highest gross incomes on payroll in the past year.

The Journal Inquirer filed Freedom of Information Act requests in Enfield, Manchester, and Vernon in July to get a look at how much the top employees in those towns make. These lists will be printed in the JI over the next several weeks.

According to the list, which shows employee gross income for fiscal year 2021 — July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 — the top 100 gross incomes for Manchester employees was led by $234,641 for Superintendent of Schools Matthew Geary. No. 100 was firefighter Scott Porter at $126,036.

More than half of the 100 top-compensated town employees in Manchester work in the school system.

Fifty-six of the 100 top-grossing town employees worked in the schools in some capacity. Jobs making the top 100 list range from the superintendent to school principals to the cafeteria director.

There are about 6,000 students enrolled in Manchester Public Schools.

Geary said he understands his earnings may seem excessive to some, but argues he and other administrators are doing important work and should be paid appropriately.

“The compensation of educators and especially school and district administrators, including the superintendent, is a topic that sometimes frustrates people because the salaries and benefits of school employees consume more of the local tax dollars than anything else,” he said in an email. “These are visible positions and the people who hold them are doing work that is critically important to our children, their families, and the entire community.”

Leadership positions, in particular, Geary said, are “complex and challenging,” and often require working nights and weekends throughout the year to ensure the needs of students are met.

“I’m the superintendent, but I also live here and send my kids to our schools, so on a personal level, I appreciate the commitment the taxpayers have shown to the children of Manchester,” he said. “As a district, we are grateful for the support we get, which lately has included millions from the federal government to mitigate damage from the pandemic, money that has allowed us to hire new staff and create new positions at a time when the needs are greatest, and we try to be the best possible stewards of these resources.”

Manchester resident Mary Palmer said that while she doesn’t have children in the school system, she understands the town spending significant resources on its educational administrators.

“You got to have a good guy,” she said. “If he’s a good guy, then he’s worth the payment. It’s better than having someone lesser than and not doing a good job.”

Palmer added, however, that she would also like to see more funding for other areas of town, particularly for road repairs and maintenance, as well as other improvements to maintain Manchester’s “village charm.”

First responders make list

Staff with Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS account for the second highest total in the top 100, with 20 employees making the list. The Manchester Police Department ranked third in the list, with 16 officers or members of the department’s leadership team making the list.

Town administrators and managers rounded out the top 100 list with eight positions.

Acting General Manager Steve Stephanou noted that many of the town’s top earners in compensation come from public safety departments and the minimum staffing requirements those departments have. Overtime is included in those figures, so Manchester Police Department and Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS personnel may have higher gross incomes that include more than just salary.

For example, Manchester Police Lt. John Rossetti ranks second on the list of 100 highest-paid employees with $210,273 in gross income during the past fiscal year. Rossetti has an annual salary of $108,594, Stephanou said.

“So while the compensation may appear relatively high, it is reflective of the amount of hours worked for the town beyond their normal salaried work,” Stephanou said.

The town’s most recent budget, and ones from previous years, reflect some of this makeup. The Board of Education portion of the budget accounts for $118,268,941 of the town’s $198,005,211 general fund budget for the current fiscal year, while the town side of the budget is $79,736,270.

In the town side of the budget, public safety costs make up $25,670,772, or just more than 32%. It accounts for almost 13% of the complete budget.

“All of our management staff is not eligible for overtime so that accounts for some of the disparities between our department heads and frontline employees who are eligible to work overtime,” Stephanou said.

Not everything on the top 100 list can be attributed to salary, Stephanou said. For example, former Chief Information Officer Jack McCoy is on the list because he recently retired and received a payout as part of that process.

Census data

While data for the 2020 census is still being finalized, existing data from the U.S. Census Bureau helps paint a picture about how Manchester residents compare to municipal employees who make the most in town. Manchester has a population of more than 57,000, according to census estimates, and the median household income is $74,503. The 12-month income per capita in 2019 was $37,412. These numbers come from data collected between 2015 and 2019, according to the census.

Information from the Connecticut Economic Resource Center and Connecticut Data Collaborative’s 2019 profile of Manchester estimates the median household income is $67,325, several thousand less than the census estimate.