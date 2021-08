TOKYO — The American beach volleyball “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman have guaranteed themselves at least a fourth match at the Tokyo Olympics. The Southern California-based duo defeated longtime partners Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain, 21-13, 21-16, on Tuesday morning (Monday PT) for their second straight win. With one more match in the preliminaries left, they can do no worse than a three-way tie for first, which would be broken during a “lucky loser” matchup after the round-robin.