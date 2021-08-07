Cancel
Queen planning to meet Harry and Meghan's son Archie and Daughter Lili?

Questions have been raised over whether the Queen will ever meet Prince harry and Meghan Markle's two-month-old daughter Lili, who has never been to the UK or met any family on her father's side

There are reports that the Queen would likely be feeling 'broken and devastated' as she may 'never see' her great-granddaughter Lilibet, who is named after the monarch’s family nickname and after Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

Also Read: Why Queen Elizabeth Not A Fan Of Baby Lilibet’s Name

Lilibet, nicknamed Lili, lives with her parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and brother Archie Harrison in Montecito, California. She has never been to the UK or met any family on her father's side, except on video calls.

Dylan Howard, who is the co-author of ‘Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor’, thought the Queen is unlikely to ever meet US-born Lili.

Read More: Here is why Meghan, Harry’s choice of name Lilibet is ‘rude’ towards Queen

However, there are speculations and rumours that the the Queen is planning to meet harry and Meghan's children Archie and Lili as she loves them the most.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not released an official photo of their daughter and she has not been seen since her birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June. The Sussex’s first child, Archie, was born at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster in 2019.

