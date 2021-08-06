Cancel
Mississippi State

State Auditor’s Claims About Wealthy Receiving Medicaid Were Misleading, Advocates Claim

By Ashton Pittman
mississippifreepress.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo top advocacy groups are accusing Mississippi State Auditor Shad White of misleading Mississippians with a report claiming that up to 5% of Mississippians receiving Medicaid do so fraudulently. White announced in a statement on Tuesday that his office had discovered that the Mississippi Division of Medicaid was “potentially handing out millions to ineligible people.”

