State Auditor’s Claims About Wealthy Receiving Medicaid Were Misleading, Advocates Claim
Two top advocacy groups are accusing Mississippi State Auditor Shad White of misleading Mississippians with a report claiming that up to 5% of Mississippians receiving Medicaid do so fraudulently. White announced in a statement on Tuesday that his office had discovered that the Mississippi Division of Medicaid was “potentially handing out millions to ineligible people.”www.mississippifreepress.org
