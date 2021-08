Canada put together another third-quarter defensive masterclass, and this time it led to a win over South Korea. Only a game after holding the Serbians to seven points in the third, Canada stymied the Koreans until 5:20 were remaining in the quarter, as Canada’s point-of-attack defense and rim protection stymied any and all offensive possessions. Canada’s offense remains a work in progress, but their superior athleticism and shot-making allowed Canada to lead for virtually the entire contest.