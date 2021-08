When someone mentions the greatest vintage car collection, things like Jay Leno’s Garage or some other celebrity billionaire will likely pop into your mind. There is also a pile of great car museums both private and public like the Petersen Museum in LA. However, this mental list will almost never include a little place tucked away in the mountains of Colorado called the Rambler Ranch. This omission cannot stand any longer. Rambler Ranch is one of the world’s greatest vintage car collections, period. It also helps if you are really into AMC.