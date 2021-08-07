Joe Biden urges unvaccinated Americans to get a COVID vaccine

Kamala Harris isn’t very good at this. The vice president has never won an election on her own outside of the hothouse of California politics, and it shows. On paper, she was a strong contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Once the campaign started, she flip-flopped on health issues and couldn’t take a punch from Tulsi Gabbard. Harris flopped out of the race before the voting began. At the time, she was polling at 3 percent nationally and 7 percent in the Golden State.