Joe Biden urges unvaccinated Americans to get a COVID vaccine

By Himanshu Sharma
goodmorningpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten the country’s economic recovery, US President Joe Biden has urged unvaccinated Americans to get immunised sooner. “Today’s message is not a happy one. It’s one to remind us that there’s still a lot of hard work to be done both to beat the Delta variant and to keep the economic recovery moving forward “Biden made the remarks from the White House on Friday, following the release of the July employment report, which showed that nearly 1 million jobs were added to the economy.

