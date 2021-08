Facing construction delays and supply shortages, Palo Alto is now plans to open its new bike bridge over U.S. Highway 101 in late October, according to a city announcement. The project, which was initially slated for completion this summer, has made some visible progress in recent months, with contractors installing the middle span of the $23 million structure in June. The installation was delayed by weeks because of complications in transporting the middle portion from Arizona, which included difficulty in finding state police escorts for the large component.