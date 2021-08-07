Special Weather Statement issued for Billings, Dunn, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 02:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Billings; Dunn; Stark Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Dunn, central Billings and northwestern Stark Counties through 215 AM MDT At 130 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Belfield to 8 miles northeast of Medora. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Belfield around 135 AM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include South Fairfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH