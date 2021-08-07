Inconsistent Padres fall to Diamondbacks 8-5
On a chilly and mostly clear Friday night, the San Diego Padres host the last-place Arizona D-backs. This game starts a run of 13 games in 13 days against teams well out of playoff contention. This is part of the schedule the Padres will expect themselves to make ground on the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. Inconsistent play has plagued the Padres this season, but a long stretch against lesser teams is exactly what the team needs to get on track, especially after a really tough loss in Oakland.www.eastvillagetimes.com
