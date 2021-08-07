Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Inconsistent Padres fall to Diamondbacks 8-5

By Alex Yeargan
eastvillagetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a chilly and mostly clear Friday night, the San Diego Padres host the last-place Arizona D-backs. This game starts a run of 13 games in 13 days against teams well out of playoff contention. This is part of the schedule the Padres will expect themselves to make ground on the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. Inconsistent play has plagued the Padres this season, but a long stretch against lesser teams is exactly what the team needs to get on track, especially after a really tough loss in Oakland.

www.eastvillagetimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Ryan Weathers
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Matt Strahm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inconsistency#Diamondbacks 8 5#The San Diego Padres#The San Francisco Giants#Los Angeles Dodgers#Padres#Bally Sports#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

8/2 Gamethread: Giants at Diamondbacks

The Giants are coming off of a successful home stand and are hoping to carry that momentum into Arizona tonight as they face off against the Diamondbacks and their young starting pitcher, Taylor Widener. Widener has appeared in eight games this season, having been called up most recently in early July. The Diamondbacks have won two of three games since his return, and he enters tonight’s game with a 4.42 ERA, a 5.67 FIP and 36 strikeouts to 16 walks in 36.2 innings pitched.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants go extras to win 11-8 after Diamondbacks rally

Before the 10th inning at-bat, Posey, who entered the game batting . had managed a bases-loaded walk, but had been hitless. He lined Miguel Aguilar's pitch to deep left field to score Brandon Crawford, who began the 10th at second base.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres fall to Rockies 5-3

A good team plays well no matter the opponent. The San Diego Padres haven’t found a way to beat up on bad teams while competing against equal competition. The Colorado Rockies are now winning the season matchup 8-7. That deserves repeating. The No. 23 team in baseball has a winning record against the No. 8 ranked team in baseball.
MLBPosted by
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to A's 5-4 in 10 innings

The Padres lost to the A’s 5-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday despite a quality start from Joe Musgrove, as Mark Melancon blew a 2-run lead in the 9th inning. After the game, Jayce Tingler and Joe Musgrove discussed the game.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Playing time falling off

Profar will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Athletics. Profar will benefit from the Padres having an extra lineup spot available in Oakland due to the designated hitter, but he'll have a tough time picking up regular work once San Diego resumes National League play this weekend versus Arizona. Even with Fernando Tatis (shoulder) heading back to the injured list, Profar seemingly isn't viewed as an everyday option at shortstop, despite playing that position while he was top prospect in the Rangers' system. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim are expected to serve as San Diego's primary shortstops while Tatis is out.
MLBchatsports.com

Padres Game Thread 8/3/21: Padres @ Athletics

Let’s see if the Padres can clinch this two-game series against the A’s. That’d be a nice way to celebrate hump day, if you ask me. Your top three for today will be Adam Frazier, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado while Tommy Pham bats cleanup. Tretn Grisham gets the day off so Jurickson Profar gets the nid in center field.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 8/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will clash in Game 4 of their 4-game series installment of the season at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3:40 PM EDT. The San Francisco Giants won Game 3 over the Diamondbacks to a score of 7-1 yesterday. The Giants lead the NL West at 68-40 and are 10 games above .500 on the road.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres lose late lead vs. Athletics, fall in extras 5-4

The San Diego Padres had a golden chance on Wednesday afternoon to sweep a good Oakland A’s team on the road and head back to San Diego with some positive momentum. After an impressive 8-1 victory on Tuesday, the Padres had won their first two games in August after a tough month of July in which they went 11-14. With an off day scheduled for Thursday before six games back at Petco Park, it seemed like a big opportunity for San Diego.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ahmed, D-backs rally for 6 runs in 4th to stun Padres 8-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A night after Arizona's bullpen blew a game against the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, a reliever helped the Diamondbacks stun the San Diego Padres. Matt Peacock hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a six-run fourth and pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as the Diamondbacks rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Padres 8-5 on Friday night.
MLBnumberfire.com

Victor Caratini catching for Padres on Saturday

San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Saturday and bat eighth versus right-hander Taylor Widener and the Diamondbacks. Austin Nola returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 8.9 FanDuel...
MLBtucson.com

Arizona-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham flies out to right center field to Ketel Marte. Adam Frazier doubles to left field. Manny Machado flies out to right center field to Kole Calhoun. Jake Cronenworth singles to center field. Adam Frazier scores. Austin Nola pops out to Drew Ellis. 1 run, 2 hits,...
MLBHastings Tribune

Padres finally capitalize on Darvish’s fine start to beat Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO — In the instant a “Let’s go Padres” chant faded, the San Diego Padres finally began to go again. With Adam Frazier on the second base, following a single that led off the bottom of the eighth inning and subsequent steal, Manny Machado smacked a curveball into center field to break a 2-2 tie. Jake Cronenworth was intentionally walked and Wil Myers singled with one out to load the bases. Trent Grisham walked to bring in a run. Pinch-hitter Austin Nola’s single scored two more.
MLBWTOP

Snell expected to start for San Diego against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (63-49, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (5-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -199, Diamondbacks +169; over/under is 8...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Blake Snell strikes out 13 in 2-0 victory as Padres take series vs. Diamondbacks

Blake Snell was coming off a start against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night that was very promising. In five innings of work, Snell only allowed one run in five innings while striking out six and walking three. This was a great sign for Snell who was coming off one of his worst outings, allowing seven runs against the same Oakland team.
MLBPosted by
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Marlins 8-3

The Padres beat the Marlins 8-3 on Monday behind another quality start from the their starting pitcher, this time Joe Musgrove. After the game, Jayce Tingler and Joe Musgrove discussed the win.

Comments / 1

Community Policy