Inconsistent Padres fall to Diamondbacks 8-5

Profar will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Athletics. Profar will benefit from the Padres having an extra lineup spot available in Oakland due to the designated hitter, but he'll have a tough time picking up regular work once San Diego resumes National League play this weekend versus Arizona. Even with Fernando Tatis (shoulder) heading back to the injured list, Profar seemingly isn't viewed as an everyday option at shortstop, despite playing that position while he was top prospect in the Rangers' system. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim are expected to serve as San Diego's primary shortstops while Tatis is out.