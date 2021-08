Registration is open for the 2021 Veteran’s Day Parade. The parade will be on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at 1:00pm. The Village of Hillside and the Broadview/Hillside American Legion Post #626 will host our 19th Annual Veterans Day Parade starting from the St. Domitilla Church parking lot and proceeding south on Hillside Ave to Butterfield Road. East on Butterfield Rd to Wolf Rd. North on Wolf Rd. to Washington Street and west on Washington Street past the Hillside Veteran Memorial. If you have a scout group, organization or business, etc. that would like to participate in our parade, please call Evelyn at 708-202-4343.