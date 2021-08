The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-69) are on the road for four games against the Cincinnati Reds (59-51), with game three starting tonight at 7:10 PM. The Pirates are sending out Mitch Keller, who will be making his 14th start on the season. He has a 7.05 ERA in 52.1 innings, with 53 strikeouts and a 1.78 WHIP. The Reds are countering with right-handed pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez, who will be making his 13th start. He has a 4.39 ERA in 67.2 innings, with 46 strikeouts and a 1.36 WHIP.