Chicago, IL

3 women shot while passing through Fernwood

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
Three women were shot and wounded while passing through Fernwood on the Far South Side Saturday. The three victims, 21, 23 and 24, were traveling westbound around 12:50 a.m. in the 200 block of West 105th Street when someone started shooting at their vehicle, police said. The 21-year-old woman was...

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
