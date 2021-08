LAKEWOOD – After sixteen months, the last connection on a new roundabout at the Thorne Lane and Union Avenue intersection in Lakewood’s Tillicum neighborhood is open. On Friday afternoon, July 30, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation opened the final connection of the roundabout at the top of the new Thorne Lane overpass. Travelers coming from Murray Road can now cross Interstate 5 on the new overpass and take the first right from the roundabout to Thorne Lane.