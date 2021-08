After a surprising loss to Tomas Berdych in Athens 2004, Roger Federer came to Beijing Olympics as one of the favorites to win the men's singles gold medal, only to be denied by James Blake in the quarter-final. After that, Roger turned his focus to the men's doubles event, forging a great team with his good friend Stan Wawrinka that went all the way to take the gold medal for Switzerland and bring the Olympic glory for themselves.