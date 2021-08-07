Marion Barbara Tyler White, formerly of Atlanta; Manhattan, KS; and Sewanee, TN passed away at her daughters' home in Madison, GA, after living with vascular dementia for a number of years. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, E. Chappell White; parents, William Jules and Marion Ebener Tyler; sister, Flora Patricia Tyler; and beloved in-laws, Goodrich C. and Helen Chappell White. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Dean White and Victoria Helen White, of Madison; son Tyler Goodrich White (Laura) of Lincoln, NE; and grandchildren Caroline Barbara White and Nicholas Garrick Chappell White, both of Lincoln.