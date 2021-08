“Total Olympics: Every Obscure, Hilarious, Dramatic and Inspiring Tale Worth Knowing” by Jeremy Fuchs; © 2020, Workman. 322 pages. Yep, that right there is Gold, you'd bet anything on it. A flawless performance like you just saw from your favorite athlete or team, well, it almost takes your breath away. This year, you'll watch the best the Olympics has to offer – and athletes who, as you'll see in “Total Olympics” by Jeremy Fuchs, might have some big (snow)shoes to fill.