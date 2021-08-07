Cancel
Denver, CO

Opinion: Masks for schoolchildren? This is not a tough call.

By Rebecca Swanson
coloradosun.com
 3 days ago

Early in 2020 — before the world ground to a halt — we watched the movie Togo, based on the true story of an Alaskan dogsled team who braved brutal conditions to bring medicine to dying children during an epidemic. My kids loved the movie. The excitement of dogs racing...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Togo#Alaskan#Denver Public Schools#Dps#Cdc
