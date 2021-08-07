Cancel
Sports

Volleyball-Argentina beat Brazil in tense full sets to win bronze

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Volleyball - Men's Bronze medal match - Argentina v Brazil - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan – August 7, 2021. Team members of Argentina celebrate. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Argentina stunned 2016 gold medallists Brazil in a tense full-set match in the men's volleyball tournament on Saturday to take the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, sending the world's top-ranked team home without an Olympic medal for the first time since 2000.

Sixth-ranked Argentina had lost to their South American rivals in a full-set preliminary match, but they edged powerhouse Brazil to win 25-23 20-25 20-25 25-17 15-13 in the bronze match.

Outside hitter Facundo Conte led the way, scoring 21 points, while four other team mates, including Agustin Loser and Bruno Lima, finished in double figures.

Argentina, who had made it to the semi-finals for the first time since 2000, recovered their rhythm from their disappointing straight-set loss to France on Thursday, with consistent attacks and powerful blocks.

Argentina also won the bronze at the Seoul 1988 Olympics.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and France were competing in the final later on Saturday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

