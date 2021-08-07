Bobby Bai goes from one stroke out of PGA TOUR Monday qualifier playoff to a one-stroke lead at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

The PGA Tour announced its wrap around 2021-22 schedule today. The first event of the new season will be held September 13-19 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, CA. One notable change involves the Barbasol Championship contested at Keene Trace Champions in Nicholasville. The 2022 event will be held July 4-10, one week before The Open Championship. The schedule also noted the first playoff event next year will be the Fed Ex St. Jude at TPC Southwind in Memphis to be played August 8-14.