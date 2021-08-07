Bobby Bai goes from one stroke out of PGA TOUR Monday qualifier playoff to a one-stroke lead at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
FARMINGTON, Utah – Monday qualifier regular Bobby Bai carded a career-low 9-under 62 and moved to 13-under par across his first two rounds, taking a one-stroke lead at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Bai, a native of Shantou, China who moved to the United States as a junior in high school, holds his first 36-hole lead in the 31st start of his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour.www.pgatour.com
