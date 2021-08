Darvish (7-6) lost Saturday's 5-3 contest with Colorado, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. Like much of July, Darvish struggled in this one, surrendering three home runs and five total runs for his fourth time allowing at least four runs in five starts this month. It was the All-Star's fourth loss of July and Darvish's ERA has climbed more than a full run from 2.44 to 3.48 in the stretch. He'll look to get back on track next weekend against the lowly Diamondbacks.