The Marlins have not decided if Luzardo will immediately join the rotation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlis acquired Luzardo in exchange for Starling Marte on Wednesday. A change of scenery could benefit Luzardo, as he struggled to a 6.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 38 innings while with Oakland this season. He pitched both out of the bullpen and as a starter with his old club, though given the lack of depth currently in the Marlins' rotation, Luzardo figures to get a chance for significant work at some point prior to the close of the campaign.