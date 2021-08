Jon Lester will try to rebound from his disastrous St. Louis pitching debut when the Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals in the finale of a three-game series Sunday. Lester (3-6, 5.38 ERA) was the loser in a 6-1 setback to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in his first start after arriving from the Washington Nationals in a trade. The veteran left-hander allowed five runs in the first before settling down to allow just one more run in his five-inning start.