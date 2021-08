This is a guest blogpost by Oded Karev, General Manager of NICE Advanced Process Automation. In the myth of Daedalus and Icarus, looking to escape from Crete, the latter finds himself with wings, flies too close to the sun, falls into the sea and drowns. In true Greek style though, death is not the real punishment. That is saved for Icarus’ father – the creator of the wings. The God’s punish Daedalus for the lack of consideration he gives to the consequences of his invention. It’s his hubris that led to his child’s demise and, in Greek eyes, a punishment worth than death: eternal grief.