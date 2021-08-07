Cancel
Tokyo Olympics: Rudy Gobert, France rue turnovers and missed free throws in loss to Team USA in Gold Medal game

By Yash Matange
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French men's national team fought valiantly but eventually, they lost a close Gold Medal game 87-82 to Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. They fought back from a 13-point second-quarter deficit and multiple double-digit deficits in the second half to make it a three-point game (73-70) with 5:42 minutes remaining. However, that's the closest they came as Team USA pulled away late and clinched their fourth consecutive gold medal.

