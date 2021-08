Adam Driver gives the performance of the year in "Annette," a positively kooky movie musical that is as visionary as it is bizarre. It's a story about the impulses that drive one to commit heinous acts of murder, and one major role in the film is filled by a puppet. It's a cracked look at celebrity, marriage and parenthood, a sort-of critique on tabloid culture and a glance at the highfalutin world of the fine arts. Audiences will laugh at times, and they're supposed to. Other times they won't know what to do with themselves, and that's part of the inscrutable experience that is "Annette."