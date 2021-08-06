Review: A Sensitive, Contemplative Narrative, Nine Days Heralds a Promising New Filmmaking Talent

Director Edson Oda tackles what comes before life and, more importantly, what makes up a life in the serene and powerful Nine Days. While life and what comes after has certainly been explored before in film, the script, also written by Oda, instead shifts the focus to what comes before and what it means to be born into a world with so many known obstacles. Tremendously moving and confident in its resilient nature of preferring bare faced displays of emotion rather than feeling the need to philosophize, Nine Days is instead a ponderous approach to the inbetween worlds, somewhere kinder than purgatory where still souls are tested.