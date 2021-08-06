Review: A Sensitive, Contemplative Narrative, Nine Days Heralds a Promising New Filmmaking Talent
The feature directorial debut from Edson Oda, Nine Days is a powerfully contemplative narrative about all the contradictions that come with being born into this unpredictable, often unfair thing called life. Featuring a nearly heartbreaking central performance by Winston Duke (Black Panther), the film makes concrete concepts and ideations like the afterlife (or perhaps the “before” life, as it were), heaven, reincarnation and others that are typically impossible to visualize. It’s all so special, it’s hard to believe that it’s Oda’s first feature film; our good luck, hopefully it bodes well for what he’ll realize on screen in the future.thirdcoastreview.com
