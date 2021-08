After an emotional time at the Tokyo Olympics, the gymnast is back stateside with a new braided hairstyle. After initially withdrawing from Olympic competitions due to mental health issues on July 28, gymnast Simone Biles pulled through to compete on the balance beams a few days later on August 3 and won a bronze medal. That day, she made history by tying the record for the most Olympic medals won by a U.S. gymnast. Now, the Olympian is back home and relaxing poolside with her family and a fresh set of curly box braids.