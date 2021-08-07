Cancel
UFC

Francis Ngannou Says Lewis-Gane's Good Fight, Not Title Fight, I'm The Champ!!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancis Ngannou says Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane is a great fight ... but what it's not?? A title fight, 'cause there's already an undisputed UFC heavyweight champ -- and it's him. TMZ Sports talked to 34-year-old Ngannou on Friday ... ahead of tonight's interim heavyweight title fight between Lewis...

Ciryl Gane
Francis Ngannou
#Title Fight#Combat#Fyi
