Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Convenience Store Scorched by Bathroom Fire

By John McKay
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 5 days ago
Around 7:30 AM Friday morning, Kennewick Fire Crews and Police were called to the Metro Mart on Columbia Drive for a report of a fire. Officials say the Metro Mart at the corner of Columbia Drive and Gum Street had smoke coming from it, and they discovered a fire in the bathroom.

Pasco WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

